5/9 The Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership will participate in the annual 3-day operation “International Roadcheck” on I-17 and I-40 in northern Arizona, next Tuesday through Thursday. Enforcement areas will include I-17 from McGuireville to Flagstaff, and I-40 from Flagstaff to the Parks rest areas, in addition to ports of entry in northern Arizona. During the operation, inspectors will inspect commercial vehicles and drivers to ensure they’re operating legally.