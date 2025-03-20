Comments Wanted on Gold Bullion Mine near Cherry

3/20 A Draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for the Gold Bullion Mine, on the Verde Ranger District near Cherry, and the Administrative Record, are available for public review and comment. Prescott National Forest officials say investigation at the site showed that past mining operations left over 1,400 cubic yards of mine waste, containing heavy metals, that pose a potential risk to human health and the environment. Dilapidated wooden structures, open mine features, concrete foundations, and an open water well also pose risks.

Copies of the EE/CA and Administrative Record are available digitally or at local Forest Service offices in Camp Verde or Prescott, Arizona. Please contact Frances Alvarado at (928) 301-0615 for an appointment to view these documents in person. The EE/CA is also available online at the Forest Service Southwestern Region website.

The public is encouraged to comment on the recommended alternative as well as all the other alternatives presented in the EE/CA, or to suggest other alternatives. Written input and comments will be accepted until close of business on April 25, 2025. The Forest Service will prepare a written response to significant written public comments.