Comments Wanted on ADOT’s 5 Year Construction Plan

April 14, 2025 /

4/14 ADOT reminds the public that they’re taking comments on their tentative $12.7-billion, 5-year construction plan.The FY 2026-2030 tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program and an overview of major expansion projects identified in the program is available at azdot.gov/tentative5year.

The public can provide comments on the tentative Five-Year Program in the following ways through 5 p.m. on May 23:

  • Complete an online comment form at: gov/5yearcomments
  • Attend the May 16 public hearing of the State Transportation Board at 9 a.m.
    Meeting information can be found at gov
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Call the bilingual phone line at: 1-855-712-8530
  • Mail ADOT at: Attn: Nancy Becerra, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, Room 179, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments, regional transportation planning organizations, Native Nations and Indian Tribal Communities to prioritize projects that are ready to design or construct. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 20 meeting.

