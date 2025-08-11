Comments Due Today on 3 Candidates for Division 6 of Coconino County Superior Court

8/11 Coconino County is taking public comment on 3-candidates vying for the Division-6 Judge Pro Tempore vacancy on the Coconino Superior Court. The candidates are Jonathon Kircher, Roberta McVickers and Bryan Shea. Comments are due by the end of business today. After interviews, the Presiding Judge, with approval from the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, will appoint the new judge.

Written comments can be submitted via email to syates@courts.az.gov or mailed to:

Superior Court in Coconino County

Court Administration

200 N. San Francisco Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001