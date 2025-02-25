Comments being taken on Candidates for the Fredonia-Moccasin and Tuba City School Districts

2/25 The Coconino County Superintendent of Schools is taking public comments on 2-Governing Board candidates for 2-different districts. Jacob Cluff is the candidate in the Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District and Khrysten Seweingyawma and Erika Tallsalt in the Tuba City Unified School District. Comments are due by this Friday. A community advisory committee will also interview the candidates and provide recommendations to the Superintendent of Schools.

Share your thoughts via email: [email protected]