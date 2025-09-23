Command of Dragon Bravo Fire Changes Hands

MY RADIO PLACE

9/23 Command of the Dragon Bravo Fire, at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, was turned over to Wyoming Type-3 Incident Management Team-6 last night. The Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team-3, that’s been in charge of the fire for the past 19-days, repaired approximately 72-miles of roads, 54-miles of dozer line, removed 897 loads of logs, 130 loads of slash piles, and 80 cords of wood for “Wood for Life”. The fire remains 94% contained at over 145-thousand acres. 577 personnel are still assigned to the lightning sparked fire that began back on the evening of July 4-th. The Facebook page dedicated to the fire will no longer be updated.

dragon bravo

