6/12 Coconino National Forest firefighters plan to begin ignitions today on the lightning caused Horse Fire, 11-miles east of Clints Well. The fire was first spotted on June 9-th. Crews plan to manage roughly 2,800-acres of forest land. Smoke will likely impact Highway-87 and Blue Ridge communities. Smoke is expected to settle in low-lying areas overnight, and may be noticeable from I-40, Winslow, Holbrook and Payson.