Coconino National Forest to Enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday Morning/Full Release Attached

May 28, 2025 /

The Coconino National Forest will implement Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions 8 a.m., Friday, May 30, to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the potential for catastrophic wildfires during periods of dangerous fire weather conditions.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, wood stoves and smudge pots are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or an official developed recreation site.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum, propane or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

Additionally, the public is reminded that fireworks are always prohibited on all national forests.

Additional Resources for Statewide Fire Restrictions

 

National forest fire restrictions can differ from local, county, and state fire restrictions, so be sure to check the location of where you are recreating or camping for specific fire restrictions. Below are resources for many different locations across Arizona:

