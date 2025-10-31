MY RADIO PLACE

Coconino National Forest Prescribed Burns Around Flagstaff Next Week

October 31, 2025 /

10/31 Coconino National Forest has 3-prescribed burns planned for next week, weather permitting. The North Weatherford burn is located 7-miles northeast of Flagstaff. The Chimney Springs Burn is 5-miles north of Flagstaff. Both burns are scheduled for next Tuesday through Thursday. The Upper Beaver Creek burn is located 32-miles south of Flagstaff and is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday. Warning signs will be in place during the burns. Information on how many acres are being treated was not included with the press release.

