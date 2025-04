4/22 Coconino National Forest fire managers hope to continue a prescribed burn north of Bellemont Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. Crews only have 200-acres of the Horseshoe Maxwell Springs burn, about 1.5-miles north of Bellemont, to finish. Smoke will impact Highway-180 in and around the Fort Valley area during the day and at night smoke will likely settle along I-40 and Bellemont.