Coconino National Forest Prescribed Burn north of Bellemont and Near Stoneman Lake Today

4/15 The prescribed burn on Campbell Mesa, northeast of Flagstaff, was completed yesterday. Coconino National Forest officials say today crews are working on an 840-acre burn 1.5-miles north of Bellemont and a 2,000-acre burn, south of Stoneman Lake, in the Upper Beaver Creek area. Fire managers also hope to do a 3,100-acre burn, 7-miles northeast of Clint’s Well this week.
