Coconino County Updating Hazard Mitigation Plan

5/23 Coconino County is updating their Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The goal of the plan is to evaluate the risk to the community by natural and man-made hazards and to identify actions that can reduce or eliminate those risks. The update is a joint project between Coconino County, the cities and towns of Flagstaff, Fredonia, Williams, Tusayan, and Page, as well as NAU. The County has launched a Hazard Mitigation Planning Survey, now at: www.coconino.az.gov/feedback.