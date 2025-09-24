MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Coconino County Treasurer Warns of Fraudulent Websites to Pay Property Taxes

September 24, 2025 /

9/24 The Coconino County Treasurer’s Office is warning residents about the potential for fraudulent websites that falsely claim to accept property tax payments. Residents should be on the alert for sites that don’t end in .gov, require unusual forms of payment like gift cards or wire transfers or that charge additional processing fees. Residents who may have been victims of a fraudulent payment site should report it to their bank or credit card company and contact the Coconino County Treasurer’s Office.

There are several ways to safely pay property taxes in Coconino County:

  • Visit the official Coconino County Treasurer’s Office websites at coconino.az.gov/treasurer or coconino.az.gov/2025taxes
  • Pay in-person at 110 E. Cherry Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  • Mail payment to Coconino County at P.O. Box 31001-4324, Pasadena, CA 91110-4324
  • Pay by phone at (877) 884-8060

Residents who may have been victims of a fraudulent payment site are encouraged to report the incident to their bank or credit card company and contact the Coconino County Treasurer’s Office at (877) 500-1818.

For more information about property taxes and to confirm payment options visit coconino.az.gov/treasurer.

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025