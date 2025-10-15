MY RADIO PLACE

Coconino County to fund WIC Program During Government Shutdown

October 15, 2025 /

10/15 Coconino County is going to pay for Federal services provided through the Women Infants and Children or WIC program. The Board of Supervisors approved the funding, which will support the 1,900-children in the county that rely on the program. The money comes from the $15 million stability fund, established during the 2026 budget adoption. It’s the first use of the fund, which sets aside money for natural disaster response, cash flow coverage and service continuation in the event of federal, state or local funding reductions. Up to $400-thousand will be used to pay for the benefits for November and December with another $100-thousand to be paid to the 7-employees that implement the program.

