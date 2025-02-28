Coconino County to Close Drive Through Treasurer’s Office on North 3-rd Street

2/28 Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar says they’re closing the drive-through Treasurer’s Office on North 3-rd Street in Flagstaff on Monday. The office at Flagstaff Mall will now operate with extended hours Monday through Friday, 8-am to 5-pm to process tax payments in person. The 3-rd Street location is being closed in order to safeguard public funds and taxpayer information, as well as to conform to anticipated changes in State guidelines for staff roles at the end of Fiscal Year 24/25.