MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Coconino County to Close Drive Through Treasurer’s Office on North 3-rd Street

February 28, 2025 /

2/28 Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar says they’re closing the drive-through Treasurer’s Office on North 3-rd Street in Flagstaff on Monday. The office at Flagstaff Mall will now operate with extended hours Monday through Friday, 8-am to 5-pm to process tax payments in person. The 3-rd Street location is being closed in order to safeguard public funds and taxpayer information, as well as to conform to anticipated changes in State guidelines for staff roles at the end of Fiscal Year 24/25.

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital