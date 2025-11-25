Coconino County Superintendent Secures Half Million Dollar School Security Grant

11/25 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget says they’ve received a $500-thousand School Violence Prevention Program federal grant to improve safety at Ponderosa High School in Flagstaff and Tse’ Yaato’ High School in Page. School safety assessments conducted in 2024, in partnership with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, identified multiple vulnerabilities that the project will address. The grant is part of a more than $682-thousand safety project, with a $182-thousand district match.