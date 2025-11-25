MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Coconino County Superintendent Secures Half Million Dollar School Security Grant

November 25, 2025 /

11/25 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget says they’ve received a $500-thousand School Violence Prevention Program federal grant to improve safety at Ponderosa High School in Flagstaff and Tse’ Yaato’ High School in Page. School safety assessments conducted in 2024, in partnership with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, identified multiple vulnerabilities that the project will address. The grant is part of a more than $682-thousand safety project, with a $182-thousand district match.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025