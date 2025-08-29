8/29 Coconino County scheduled public hearings for Envision 2045, the County’s updated Comprehensive Plan, which was developed over the past 2.5-years. The plan is a 20-year vision of the county’s future physical, economic and social development. A public meeting will be held September 24-th, at 5:30, during the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing and on November 18-th, at 6-pm, at the Board of Supervisors public hearing.

Agendas, meeting locations and links and packets are prepared in advanced and may be found at coconino.az.gov/2216/Public-Hearings-Zoning-Boards-and-Commis.

Opportunities for public comments will be available during the public hearings. To submit written comments in advance email mshaw@coconino.az.gov.

The public hearing draft of Envision 2045 will be available September 2. To view the 60-day review comments and the public hearing draft visit the project website at coconinocounty.konveio.com/envision2045 or review a print copy at the Community Development Office at 2500 N Fort Valley Rd #1, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001.