Coconino County Resident Dies of Plague

7/14 The Coconino County Health Department says a Coconino County resident died from Pneumonic plague. Officials say the death is not linked to the recent prairie dog die off in the Townsend Winona area and it’s the first recorded death from Pneumonic plague in Coconino County since 2007 when an individual had an interaction with a dead animal infected with the disease. No other details related to the death will be released. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are an average of seven human plague cases reported each year in the United States. The risk to the public of exposure to plague remains low.
