Coconino County Minimum Wage Impact Study Available for Review

2/19 The Coconino County Workforce Development Board released the Minimum Wage Impact Study in Coconino County conducted by the NAU Economic Policy Institute or NAU-EPI. It looks at the economic effects of the minimum wage policy in the region. NAU EPI will present a summary of the report’s key findings at the Coconino County Workforce Development Board meeting on March 20-th. The Minimum Wage Impact Study is available on our website https://www.coconinoworks.org/board.