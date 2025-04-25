Coconino County Launches New Mobile Incident Command Unit

4/25 Coconino County Emergency Management says their new mobile incident command unit is ready to respond to any disaster. Officials say it will allow several emergency agencies to better communicate and coordinate with each other by having all that they need in one mobile command post. Coconino County is the second largest county in the Continental United States, with municipalities, communities, and recreation areas spread out over 18,000 square miles of terrain. The project was funded through a Congressionally Designated Spending award, which was supported by Senator Mark Kelly.