Coconino County Food Drives to Help Those Losing SNAP Benefits

10/30 Coconino County is organizing food drives to help the more than 8-thousand people who are set to lose their SNAP benefits this Saturday. The loss of these benefits means families will turn to food banks to help fill the gap. The county has a list of locations where food donations can be made. To help address these needs, Coconino County is mobilizing resources to sponsor a community food drive. Those with the ability to help are asked to donate.

Recommended donations include shelf stable foods including canned/jarred sauces and meats, canned fruits and vegetables, soups, dried pasta/rice/grains, boxed meals, peanut butter, cereal and grocery gift cards.

Items can be dropped off weekdays at the following County locations today through Friday, Nov. 7:

• Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• Coconino County Administration Building, 219 Cherry Street, Flagstaff (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• Williams Senior Center, 850 W Grant Ave, Williams (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

• Coconino County Health and Human Services, 467 Vista Ave, Page (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Community members are also encouraged to donate directly to a local food bank, food pantry, or charitable food organization. Coconino County is also participating in Stuff the Bus, a partnership with the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Mountain Line and City of Flagstaff where residents are encouraged to donate turkeys and other items needed to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Stuff the Bus is on Nov. 8 – 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the following locations: • Safeway,1201 S. Plaza Way, Flagstaff • Safeway, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., Flagstaff Coconino County is both supportive and grateful for action taken by Governor Katie Hobbs today to allocate $1.8 million to support families impacted by the SNAP suspension. For more information about how the federal government shutdown has impacted Health and Human Service programs along with regional food bank partners, visit coconino.az.gov/3514/2025-Federal-Government-Shutdown.