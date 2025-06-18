Coconino County Expanding Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Coconino County will expand fire restrictions in coordination with the Kaibab National Forest. Stage 2 restrictions will take effect on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for all unincorporated areas within the boundaries of the Williams Ranger District. At this time, unincorporated areas surrounding the Tusayan and North Kaibab Ranger Districts will remain outside of fire restrictions.

This expansion joins the Coconino National Forest, City of Flagstaff, City of Sedona, State Lands, and all surrounding unincorporated areas of Coconino County.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are a collaborative effort with area land management entities and are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources.

During Stage 2 restrictions igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire fueled by combustible materials such as wood, charcoal, briquettes, and/or coal is strictly prohibited. Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed only in a developed site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed site. Additional prohibitions include the use of internal combustion engines for common household-only activities, such as landscaping or property maintenance and repair unless they are equipped with a spark arresting device. Stage 2 also prohibits welding and/or the use of acetylene or other torch with an open flame. The use of tracer or incendiary rounds of ammunition or explosive targets is also strictly prohibited.

A developed site is defined in the County’s Wildfire Defense Ordinance as an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding vegetation and combustible materials within a 15 foot radius of the device.

The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions. Violations could result in fines and/or jail time.

For information on Coconino County’s Stage 1, 2, and 3 fire restrictions please visit: www.coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.