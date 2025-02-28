MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Coconino County Emergency Management to Test Emergency Notification System

February 28, 2025 /

2/28 Coconino County Emergency Management will conduct a countywide test of the Emergency Notification System as part of ongoing disaster preparedness operations. The test is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12-th at noon. All messaging received by the public during the test will clearly state that the message is a TEST and that no action is needed. Emergency Management plans to deliver the test messaging to wireless devices and email addresses registered in the system. Prior to the test, all residents are encouraged to sign up for a free Smart911 account.

You May Also Like

the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital