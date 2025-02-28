Coconino County Emergency Management to Test Emergency Notification System

2/28 Coconino County Emergency Management will conduct a countywide test of the Emergency Notification System as part of ongoing disaster preparedness operations. The test is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12-th at noon. All messaging received by the public during the test will clearly state that the message is a TEST and that no action is needed. Emergency Management plans to deliver the test messaging to wireless devices and email addresses registered in the system. Prior to the test, all residents are encouraged to sign up for a free Smart911 account.