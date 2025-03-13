Coconino County Emergency Management Test ENS System

3/13 Coconino County Emergency Management conducted their test of the Emergency Notification System Wednesday at noon. If you’re signed up for alerts, you should have received a test message that came with an emergency notification and evacuation map. If you think you’re signed up, but did not receive a message, contact Coconino County Emergency Management. A link to sign up for Smart911 is HERE
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist