Coconino County Elections Given Clearie Award

4/18 Coconino County Elections Department announced they were recognized for excellence in election administration with a “Clearie” Award for Contingency Planning. The award was presented to the department for their work during the 2024 presidential election year. The Election Department’s “Situational Awareness Training for Poll Workers”, developed with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, was one of 53-programs nationally recognized. The training focused on emergency preparedness at polling places.