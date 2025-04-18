Coconino County Elections Given Clearie Award

4/18 Coconino County Elections Department announced they were recognized for excellence in election administration with a “Clearie” Award for Contingency Planning. The award was presented to the department for their work during the 2024 presidential election year. The Election Department’s “Situational Awareness Training for Poll Workers”, developed with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, was one of 53-programs nationally recognized. The training focused on emergency preparedness at polling places.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist