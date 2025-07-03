Coconino County Detention Officers Find Inmate Deceased

7/3 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at their jail in Flagstaff. Wednesday morning, detention officers discovered 43-year-old Falcon Watahomigie, of Supai, deceased in his cell. Officers discovered that he had strangled himself with his jumpsuit by tying it around his neck. Watahomigie had been arrested on July 1-st, by DPS, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for domestic violence assault. Foul play is not suspected.