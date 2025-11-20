Coconino County Board of Supervisors Adopt Envision 2045

11/20 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors adopted Envision 2045 during their meeting Tuesday. The plan, guides development in the unincorporated areas of the county over the next 20-years. Envision 2045 has been in the works for 3-years, going through numerous public meetings and hearings. The top priorities listed include maintaining the rural character and lifestyle by managing growth and development along with providing the necessary infrastructure, protect the natural environment, water quality and supply and provide timely emergency services. For more information about Envision 2045 visit coconino.az.gov/comprehensiveplan.