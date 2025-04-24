Coconino County Board Names New Chair and Vice Chair

4/24 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors chose a new Chair and Vice Chair during their meeting this week. The Board elected District-1 Supervisor Patrice Horstman as Chair of the Board and District-2 Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez as Vice Chair. Incoming Chair Horstman was elected in 2020 and incoming Vice Chair Vasquez was appointed in 2021 and previously served as Vice Chair from February 2022 through August 2023.
