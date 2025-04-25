MY RADIO PLACE

Coconino County Board Approves Fort Tuthill County Park Master Plan Update

April 25, 2025 /

4/25 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week approved the Fort Tuthill County Park Master Plan update. The plan will take 10-years to complete, as funding becomes available. It calls for a new central plaza, updated amenities, expanded recreation and upgraded infrastructure such as improved drainage.

