Coconino County Board Approves Fort Tuthill County Park Master Plan Update

4/25 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week approved the Fort Tuthill County Park Master Plan update. The plan will take 10-years to complete, as funding becomes available. It calls for a new central plaza, updated amenities, expanded recreation and upgraded infrastructure such as improved drainage.
