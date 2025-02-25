Coconino County Attorneys Office Forms Cold Case Unit

MY RADIO PLACE

February 25, 2025 /

2/25 The Coconino County Attorney’s Office has formed a new Cold Case Unit made up of a veteran prosecutor, a paralegal and a legal assistant. The Unit will focus on reviewing, analyzing, and prosecuting previously unsolved criminal cases. The Cold Case Unit is already reviewing cases for potential charges. Since 2008, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has operated its own Cold Case Unit, which is mostly staffed by volunteer investigators. They were instrumental in identifying “Valentine Sally” in 2021, who was found by an DPS Trooper in 1982 just off I-40 near Monte Carlo Road and identifying David Wilkinson, who was found murdered in a wooded area off Highway-180. Both cases remain under investigation as to who is responsible for the murders.

