Coconino County Attorney’s Office Creates Conviction Integrity Unit

August 1, 2025 /

8/1 The Coconino County Attorney’s Office created a Conviction Integrity Unit, or CIU, to review post-conviction claims of actual innocence. The CIU will look at claims innocence and make recommendations to the County Attorney regarding the legitimacy of the claim. The County Attorney will be advised by a Conviction Review Committee, which includes former Coconino County Superior Court Judge Mark R. Moran and former Flagstaff Police Detective Casey Rucker. To qualify for review, applications must meet certain criteria. For example, the appeal process must be complete, and there must be credible and verifiable evidence of innocence or new technologies that exist to test or retest remaining relevant evidence. All applicants must meet the specified criteria which can be found at coconino.az.gov/ConvictionIntegrityUnit.

