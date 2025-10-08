Closure Order Further Reduced Around Dragon Bravo Fire

10/08 The closure order, surrounding the Dragon Bravo Fire, has been further reduced. As of today, the Kaibab National Forest, has reopened just over 7,000-additional acres of forest lands. Officials say nearly 90% of the closed area has been reopened. This includes forest roads west of Highway-67, in the vicinity of Forest Road 212, Mile-and-a-Half Lake, and Murray Lake. The Saddle Mountain Wilderness, most of House Rock Valley and some roads in the White Sage Fire footprint, will remain closed due to ongoing flooding risk.