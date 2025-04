4/11 Monday, contractors working on the Doce Mastication Project on the Prescott National Forest, will be using a combination of heavy equipment and hand crews to masticate brush, followed by thinning and hand piling on nearly 2,000-acres. The project area is West of Prescott. A closure order is in place and will continue through April 25-th. An additional closure order can be expected through the end of June while heavy equipment and hand crews finish the project.