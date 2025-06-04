MY RADIO PLACE

Clarkdale and Friends of Verde River Offering Water Conservation Grants

June 4, 2025

6/4 Clarkdale and Friends of the Verde River, are offering water conservation grants. The funding provides up to $5,000 for homeowners and up to $10,000 for businesses or organizations to complete water-saving projects on their properties. Projects must include measurable water savings and participants must enroll in the River Friendly Living program. Proposals are due by August 31-st.

Grant deadlines:

Proposals are due Aug. 31, 2025, by 5 p.m. – Email completed applications to

grants@verderiver.org.

Grant awardees will be notified in September of 2025.

Awards will be distributed in September of 2025.

Additional grant cycles will be open later in the year. Applications are quick and easy to fill out. To learn more or apply, visit: verderiver.org/grants

Additional grant deadlines:

Summer: Aug. 31, 2025

Fall: Oct. 31, 2025

Spring: March 31, 2026

