MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Citizens Water Advocacy Group Meeting May 10 to focus on Groundwater Recharge

April 16, 2025 /

Saturday, May 10-th, the Citizens Water Advocacy Group or CWAG will host a presentation by Director of Land Management and Water Security at West Consultants, Ricardo Aguirre, who will discuss ongoing land restoration and groundwater recharge projects across the state. A particular focus on the stormwater collection and recharge project in Prescott Valley. A question-and-answer period will follow. This will be a hybrid meeting: in person and on Zoom. To attend in-person, join us at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset in Prescott (2 blocks west of True Value). The presentation will start at 10 a.m. There will be coffee and snacks at 9:45 a.m. for informal conversations before the program. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at [email protected] or call 928-445-4218.

cwag

You May Also Like

amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital