Citizens Water Advocacy Group Meeting May 10 to focus on Groundwater Recharge

Saturday, May 10-th, the Citizens Water Advocacy Group or CWAG will host a presentation by Director of Land Management and Water Security at West Consultants, Ricardo Aguirre, who will discuss ongoing land restoration and groundwater recharge projects across the state. A particular focus on the stormwater collection and recharge project in Prescott Valley. A question-and-answer period will follow. This will be a hybrid meeting: in person and on Zoom. To attend in-person, join us at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset in Prescott (2 blocks west of True Value). The presentation will start at 10 a.m. There will be coffee and snacks at 9:45 a.m. for informal conversations before the program. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at [email protected] or call 928-445-4218.