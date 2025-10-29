MY RADIO PLACE

Cinder Lake OHV area Closed Nov and Dec for Flood Mitigation Work

October 29, 2025 /

10/29 The Coconino County Flood Control District and Forest Service, will begin work on a flood-mitigation project in the Cinder Lake OHV Recreation area, starting Monday and continuing through late December. Crews will be working on an eroded area that has deposited material into the lake. The material will be removed and then used to shore up the eroded area. Repairs are needed to ensure the lake can absorb floodwaters that could impact the landfill and Doney Park. Camping will be banned in the area and Forest Road-776, which leads to the OHV area, will be closed while the work is conducted.

