Chronic Wasting Disease NOT Found in Elk and Deer in AZ

5/19 Good news for Arizona. Game and Fish says the latest round of testing shows Chronic Wasting Disease was not found in the state’s elk or deer populations. Chronic Wasting Disease, which is fatal, attacks the nervous systems of animals and is present in 36-states and Canada. Game and Fish collected 711-samples from animals that were harvested and submitted by hunters and 787-samples provided by taxidermists. Testing like this has been happening each year since 1998.
