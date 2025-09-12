MY RADIO PLACE

Chip Seal Work Starts Next Week In Camp Verde

September 12, 2025 /

9/12 Camp Verde will be chip sealing several roads in the town, starting next Tuesday. Several roads will receive chip seal, fog seal and restriping. All the work should be finished before the end of the month. Roads impacted include McCracken Ln, Champion Trl, Sierra Verde Rd, Verde Lakes Dr, Clinton Ln, Catclaw Dr, Aspen Way, Preserve Dr, Twin Leaf Cir, Olive Ln, Queens Ln, Princess Ln, Prince Ln, Phillis Cir, Cave View, Aberdovey Dr, Mesquite Trl, Cactus Blossom, Walnut Dr, Country Ln, Hacienda Ln.

What to Expect

-Temporary traffic delays & increased noise

-No on-street parking during construction days

-Residences and businesses will remain open and accessible

