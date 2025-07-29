MY RADIO PLACE

Chip Seal Work in Cottonwood and Cornville August and September

July 29, 2025 /

7/29 Yavapai County says chip and fog seal work will take place on various roads in Cornville and Cottonwood. Construction begins August 4-th and will continue through September 18-th. Crews will work from 7-am to 5:30-pm, Mondays through Thursdays. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. The county did not list the specific roads that would be worked on.

