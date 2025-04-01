Chip Seal Work Begins April 7 in Black Canyon City

4/1 Chip seal work begins on various roads in Black Canyon City next week. Yavapai County did not list the specific roads that would be worked on. Chip seal work moves quickly so public impact should be minimal. Flaggers will guide traffic through the work areas.
