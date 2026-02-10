MY RADIO PLACE

Chino Valley Town Council Meets Today/Proposed Airstrip not on the Agenda

February 10, 2026 /

2/10 The Chino Valley Town Council will hold a study session at 5 this evening followed by their regular session at 6. The council will not be discussing the proposed Embry Riddle Aeronautical University airstrip. The council will hold a public meeting on the proposed airstrip on February 23-rd, at 5-pm, at Grace Church on Highway-89. The council will then consider taking a formal vote on the airstrip the next day, February 24-th, at 6-pm at Chino Valley Town Hall.

Residents may view the meeting agenda here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/…/agenda/15061

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting may be viewed via live stream here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/event/6568/media

