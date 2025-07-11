MY RADIO PLACE

Chino Valley to Launch new App “Chino Valley Connected” Monday

July 11, 2025 /

7/11 Monday, Chino Valley will launch a new digital tool, “Chino Valley Connected”. The service will allow residents to report issues and request government services. The service can be used to report issues like potholes or downed street signs. Once a request is made, residents will be able to track the progress. These reports can be made anonymously or they can include your contact information. Visit the town’s website for more information. www.chinoaz.net

