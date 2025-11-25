Chino Valley Police to go through Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program

11/25 The Chino Valley Police Department will be reviewed by a team of assessors from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, starting December 15-th. The team will examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The public is invited to participate in the final on-site assessment by sending their comments about the department to the team. The Department must comply with 174-standards to achieve accredited status.

Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program via their website at:

https://azleap.org/community-feedback/

A copy of the standards is available for public review at

https://azleap.org/about-aleap/