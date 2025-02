2/19 The Chino Valley Police Department is asking the public to share their thoughts on public safety and policing with a survey. The 32-question survey is funded through a US Department of Justice grant. A link to the survey can be found on our news page at myradioplace.com. The survey ends March 4-th and takes just a few minutes to complete.

To complete the community survey, visit the following link.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GHBT6Y3