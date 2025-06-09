Chickens at 4-th Farm in Maricopa County Test Positive for Avian Influenza

6/9 Chickens at a fourth commercial farm in Maricopa County have tested positive for Avian Influenza. The facility, Maricopa 05, did not have any birds of egg producing age. The virus was detected on June 4-th and confirmed on the 6-th. According to the CDC, the risk to the general public is considered low with those most at risk of exposure being individuals who are directly involved with the daily care of birds.