Cedar Avenue in Flagstaff to Fully Close May 27 through August 4

5/22 ADOT and Flagstaff are currently working on 2-projects along Cedar Avenue that will require full road closures from May 27-th to August 4-th. The Fourth-Lockett Roundabout Project will require a full closure of the Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue/Lockett Road intersection, and the Spruce Wash Flood Mitigation Project will require a full road closure of Cedar Avenue between Grandview Drive and Monte Vista Drive. The city says work should go faster now that school is out for the summer. Officials say Mountain Line will be temporarily relocating bus routes and stops throughout the area.