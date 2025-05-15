MY RADIO PLACE

CCC and Fire Agencies to Host Firefighting Recruitment Event

May 15, 2025 /

Coconino Community College, in conjunction with the greater Flagstaff Region fire departments, will host a community recruitment event on Saturday, June 7-th, from 8-to-noon at 3,000 North 4-th Street in Flagstaff. Those interested in a career in firefighting will be able to participate in hands-on, simulated firefighting activities, such as pulling a fire hose and using the Jaws of Life. Contact Coconino Community College for more information.

