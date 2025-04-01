Cargill Kitchen Solutions Liquid Egg Product Recall

Cargill Kitchen Solutions Recalls Liquid Egg Products Due to an Unapproved Substance

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – Cargill Kitchen Solutions, a Lake Odessa, Michigan establishment, is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [ view labels ]:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted on the carton. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa. There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide.