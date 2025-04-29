Candidate Pulls Out of Prescott City Council Race

4/29 The Prescott City Clerk’s office says Michael Kabbel officially withdrew his candidacy for one of the 4-year council terms in the August 5-th Primary Election. Kabbel filed a letter with the City Clerk’s Office, withdrawing from the race, Monday. There are now 5-candidates vying for three, 4-year council terms. The candidates are Mary Frederickson, Robert Garing, Greg Lazzell, Henry Ebarb II and Jay Ruby. Running for Mayor are Brandon Montoya and Cathey Rusing.