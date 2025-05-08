Camp Verde Taking Applications for Vacancy on Town Council

5/8 Camp Verde is now taking applications and letters of interest for a vacancy on the town council. The vacancy was created when former Mayor Dee Jenkins was appointed Yavapai County Supervisor, District-2. The person chosen, must be seated by June 16-th. The person appointed will serve until the next regularly scheduled Town Council election. Applications are available through the town’s website or at Town Hall and are due by May 22-nd. The council will conduct interviews on June 5-th with a selection made by June 11-th.
